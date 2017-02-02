Directors of the Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound recently presented Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce representatives with a $5,270 grant cheque from the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. The donation was in addition to the $23,500 raised earlier this year at the association’s annual golf tournament. Since 2000, local Realtors in co-operation with the Realtor’s Care Foundation have donated more than $204,000 to Habitat.