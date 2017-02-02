John McLachlan, community partnerships co-ordinator (left of cheque) and Gregg Fryer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce (right of cheque) accept the grant from the directors of the Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound.
Directors of the Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound recently presented Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce representatives with a $5,270 grant cheque from the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. The donation was in addition to the $23,500 raised earlier this year at the association’s annual golf tournament. Since 2000, local Realtors in co-operation with the Realtor’s Care Foundation have donated more than $204,000 to Habitat.

