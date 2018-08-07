Realtor.ca is adding school catchment information for consumers looking at property listings on the site. The information will roll out nationally in phases, with 80 per cent of school boards in Canada available by September.

Cities where the information is now available are Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa-Gatineau, Edmonton, Quebec, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, St. Catharines – Niagara, Halifax, Oshawa, Victoria, Windsor, Saskatoon and Regina.

Cities to be added by September are St. John’s, Barrie, Kelowna, Abbotsford-Mission, Sudbury, Kingston, Saguenay, Trois-Rivières, Guelph, Moncton, Brantford, Saint John, Peterborough, Thunder Bay, Lethbridge, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Belleville, Chatham-Kent, Fredericton, Chilliwack and Sherbrooke.

An additional feature allowing parents to search for a property within a particular school’s catchment area will be available later in the fall.

“We’ve learned that when the consumer interacts with hyper local neighbourhood data, they’re three times more likely to convert into a lead for a Realtor” says Patrick Pichette, vice president, Realtor.ca. “Since launch, we’ve seen very strong engagement with the school data, which is five times more popular than any other lifestyle category on Realtor.ca.”

Earlier this spring, CREA partnered with Local Logic to add neighbourhood-specific lifestyle information to the site’s property listings.