Real Property Management adds four new franchises to network

Real Property Management added four new franchises to its network during the last few months.

In Port Moody, B.C., Chris Clarke opened Real Property Management for Growth, under the brokerage Real Property Management Central.

The company says Clarke has a long history and background in commercial real estate and leading global purchasing and supply chain teams. He has also owned multiple residential rental units and has a wide range of property management experience.

“I may be the only property manager in British Columbia who has managed a ship repair yard, an oil field and a hospital,” he says. Clarke will focus on single-family and multi-unit developments in Metro Vancouver and the Tri Cities.

In Edmonton, Louis Lim opened Real Property Management Results. He brings more than a decade of experience working in the hospitality and service industry. His firsthand experience as a rental property owner and investor showed him that there was a real opportunity to offer value-focused service that maximizes investments, the company says.

Tenants and landlords will be offered a range of customized services to allow them to create a successful investment portfolio. “Over the next 12 months, I look forward to developing relationships further with residential clients. I will also offer business and commercial clients an option to customize their services and help them meet their business goals,” says Lim.

A native of Edmonton, he has also lived in Calgary and Fort McMurray.

Real Property Management ACE, owned by Romania Leo and Ray Luc, has opened in Calgary. The husband and wife team say that synergy creates success and are looking forward to serving tenants and landlords alike.

Leo has been a sales rep since her early 20s, while Luc is a professional engineer, specializing in project management.

Leo says many of her clients have been asking if she offers property management services. “As a Realtor, my specialization has been in first-time home buyers and investors. First-time buyers turn into investors, and investors turn into landlords – and landlords go from one rental to multiple. That’s where I assist my clients, helping them with the most emotional purchase of their life and being their go-to when it comes to taking care of their biggest asset.”

Romania and Ray purchased their first investment property 10 years ago. Now they have 17 properties of their own, including an apartment building, partnering with RPM seemed like the logical next step, they say.

Finally, in January RPM welcomed Nish Fernando and Kapila Edirisinghe as the new owners of Real Property Management Gateway in Toronto. The partners plan to service clients in Toronto and Mississauga, as well as Hamilton.

Edirisinghe has years of experience in the real estate industry and is currently a sales rep with a Brampton brokerage. Fernando has extensive experience in building and facilities management, customer service and negotiations.

“This new career path is an excellent blend of my past experiences,” says Fernando. “I started out in management and engineering and have skills in maintenance. Now, I can put all those skills to work. We’re excited to get started.”

They aim to have 100 doors under their management in their first year.