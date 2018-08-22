The Real Estate Reimagined Team has joined the Kingston, Ont. office of StreetCity Realty.

The team includes Louis Tavakoli (team lead), Jordan MacGregor, Kendra Hodgson, Geoff Lalonde and marketer Jake Fraser.

“Louis and the team share our commitment to excellence and are dedicated to upholding our core values of trust, integrity and professionalism,” says Costa Poulopoulos, president of StreetCity. “Real Estate Reimagined has a track record of success supported by their immense knowledge of the local real estate market and their service-driven philosophy aligns perfectly with our company values.”

Tavakoi is a second-generation Realtor who says he understands the power of a brand and importance of customer service.