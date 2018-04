Real Estate Centre in Coaldale, Alta. recently held its fifth annual charity event, this year in support of STARS Air Ambulance, with a percentage also going to HALO Rescue.

The event raised $30,299 for the cause. It also played host to local producers, who had an opportunity to showcase their products to all who attended. Guests were treated to some tasty samples and a pig roast, followed by a live auction managed by auctioneer Ryan Konynenbelt.