The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) has named Phil Moore as its 2018-2019 president.

“I look forward to serving my professional association and representing my real estate colleagues,” Moore says. “Our members believe in protecting their clients and helping to build healthy, prosperous and sustainable communities. Since 1919, REBGV and its members have been working to advance these goals across the region.”

Moore has been a Realtor since 1989. He works at Re/Max Central in Burnaby and has served on REBGV’s Board of Directors during the last eight years. Before entering real estate, Moore was a Vancouver police officer.

Supporting the president in 2018 will be president-elect Ashley Smith of Royal LePage Sussex – Klein Group and vice-president Colette Gerber of Sutton Group – West Coast Realty.

Other members of REBGV’s 2018-2019 Board of Directors: Jill Oudil, past president, Coldwell Banker Westburn Realty; Taylor Biggar, Re/Max Westcoast; Catherine Boivie; Barb Burrows, Macdonald Commercial Real Estate Services; Doug Dang, Amex Broadway West Realty; Lynn Dequanne, Re/Max Central; Logan Eskesen, Keller Williams Elite; Brian Friedrich; Bob Ingratta; Daniel John, Sutton Group – Seafair Realty; Leslie McDonnell, Re/Max Select Properties; Michael Mitsiadis, Royal Pacific Realty; Jennifer Quart, Re/Max Westcoast; and Deborah Spicer, Sutton Group – West Coast Realty.