Keith Bradbury, broker/owner at Re/Max United in Mount Pearl, Nfld., together with his wife Brenda Snow, recently organized and hosted a fundraiser at their home in support of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Place.

The Buy a Night event raised $120,000 for the 24-room facility, which provides affordable accommodations for people with cancer and their caregivers who must travel to St. John’s for cancer treatment. Daffodil Place seeks to further ease the financial and emotional burden of cancer diagnosis by also providing hot meals and snacks, transportation to and from appointments, evening entertainment and emotional and practical support.