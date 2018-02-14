Recently Richard Pilarski, broker/owner of Re/Max Realtron Realty in Toronto, along with his wife Marilyn, visited Hillaby/Turner’s Hall Primary School in Barbados to donate tablets. The class three students of the school were joined by class three students from St Silas Primary School to receive their tablets.

St Silas is a rural primary school and was recently added into the Aron & Christina Foundation. This initiative started in 2009 to allow primary school students the chance to own technology that can help them achieve success in their studies.

Aron Truss, founder of the foundation, says there are 16 schools in the initiative so far. The goal for this year is to donate 700 tablets. The Pilarskis donated 66 tablets.

Sherice Rock, information technology co-ordinator at St Silas, says, “Since the tablets were given to the entire class it will be easy to do research with them and look at educational games. The way to children learning is often through play, so if we can get them to play games and the result is that they are going to learn something from it, I have no problem with the games.”