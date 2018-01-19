Re/Max Real Estate (Central) affiliates in Calgary have donated more than $1 million to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation to help fund innovative research, lifesaving equipment and family-centred care programs. It’s the first Western Canadian Re/Max office to give more than $1 million to a Children’s Miracle Network member hospital.

“Surpassing the $1-million donation mark is an incredible accomplishment,” says Elton Ash, regional EVP, Re/Max of Western Canada. “Re/Max Real Estate (Central) has made a monumental difference in the lives of many children who have been helped by Alberta Children’s Hospital.”

The brokerage has been a supporter of Children’s Miracle Network since 1992. In 2007, it surpassed $500,000 in total funds raised for CMN.

The office is owned by Patrick Hare and managed by Nick Profeta. It has 286 salespeople, says the company website.