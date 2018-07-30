Re/Max Professionals Saint John donated $54,700 to the recent IWK Telethon for Children. Now in its 34th year, the telethon set a new record, with more than $6.5 million raised for the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

With every home purchase and sale, Re/Max Professionals Saint John contributes to this cause. The telethon is the largest IWK fundraiser. This year’s donations contributed to the purchase of vital equipment including a new perfusion cart, which helps replace the function of the heart and lungs during a cardiac procedure. Approximately 100 children in Atlantic Canada have heart surgery at the IWK each year.