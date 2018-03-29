Re/Max of Western Canada regional EVP Elton Ash announced the company’s top affiliates recently at the annual Western Canada Awards Celebration in Las Vegas.

Here’s the full list of the top achievers:

Top 5 Individuals – Residential

Edith Chan, Re/Max Masters Realty, West Vancouver, B.C. Manpreet Gill, Re/Max Westcoast, Richmond, B.C. Victor Kwan, Re/Max Select Properties, Vancouver Derek Gillette, Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C. David Pellettier, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary

Top 5 Teams – Residential

Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary (Justin Havre, team leader) Fraser Elliott Group, Re/Max Progroup Realty, Delta, B.C. (Fraser Elliott, team leader) Layzell Dreger Walton and Associates, Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C. (Dustin Layzell, team leader) Antalek Team, Re/Max LifeStyles Realty, Maple Ridge, B.C. (Ron Antalek, team leader) Zwick Chimes Real Estate Group, Re/Max Crest Realty (South Granville), Vancouver (Rob Zwick, team leader)

Top 5 Individuals – Commercial

Kevin Li, Re/Max Metro Realty, Vancouver Dallas Ellerby, Re/Max First, Calgary Ted Cawkwell, Re/Max Saskatoon (Downtown), Saskatoon Gary Basi, Re/Max Commercial Advantage, Vancouver Mark Thiessen, Re/Max Professionals, Winnipeg

Top 5 Teams – Commercial

Excellence Commercial Team, Re/Max Excellence, Edmonton (Sam Narayan, team leader) Commercial Capital Group, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton (Scott Hughes, team leader) The Peter Hall Team, Re/Max Central, Burnaby, B.C. (Peter Hall, team leader) Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate North, Regina (Scott Predenchuk, team leader) Commercial One, Re/Max Medalta Real Estate, Medicine Hat, Alta. (Denise Thiessen, team leader)

Other awards