Re/Max of Western Canada regional EVP Elton Ash announced the company’s top affiliates recently at the annual Western Canada Awards Celebration in Las Vegas.
Here’s the full list of the top achievers:
Top 5 Individuals – Residential
- Edith Chan, Re/Max Masters Realty, West Vancouver, B.C.
- Manpreet Gill, Re/Max Westcoast, Richmond, B.C.
- Victor Kwan, Re/Max Select Properties, Vancouver
- Derek Gillette, Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C.
- David Pellettier, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary
Top 5 Teams – Residential
- Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary (Justin Havre, team leader)
- Fraser Elliott Group, Re/Max Progroup Realty, Delta, B.C. (Fraser Elliott, team leader)
- Layzell Dreger Walton and Associates, Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C. (Dustin Layzell, team leader)
- Antalek Team, Re/Max LifeStyles Realty, Maple Ridge, B.C. (Ron Antalek, team leader)
- Zwick Chimes Real Estate Group, Re/Max Crest Realty (South Granville), Vancouver (Rob Zwick, team leader)
Top 5 Individuals – Commercial
- Kevin Li, Re/Max Metro Realty, Vancouver
- Dallas Ellerby, Re/Max First, Calgary
- Ted Cawkwell, Re/Max Saskatoon (Downtown), Saskatoon
- Gary Basi, Re/Max Commercial Advantage, Vancouver
- Mark Thiessen, Re/Max Professionals, Winnipeg
Top 5 Teams – Commercial
- Excellence Commercial Team, Re/Max Excellence, Edmonton (Sam Narayan, team leader)
- Commercial Capital Group, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton (Scott Hughes, team leader)
- The Peter Hall Team, Re/Max Central, Burnaby, B.C. (Peter Hall, team leader)
- Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate North, Regina (Scott Predenchuk, team leader)
- Commercial One, Re/Max Medalta Real Estate, Medicine Hat, Alta. (Denise Thiessen, team leader)
Other awards
- Robert H. Cherot Award – Elton Ash, Re/Max of Western Canada, Kelowna, B.C.
- Manager of the Year – Clark Coyston, Re/Max LifeStyles Realty, Langley, B.C.
- Administrator of the Year – Jodi Hill, Re/Max of Duncan, Duncan, B.C.
- Administrator of the Year – Jessica Kavanagh, Re/Max Excellence, Edmonton
- Spirit of the West – Bryan Furman, Re/Max Results Realty, Port Coquitlam, B.C. and Sarah Leib, Re/Max River City, Edmonton
- Special Services – Cliff Iverson, Re/Max Crown Real Estate North, Regina
- Community Care – Re/Max Centre City Realty, Prince George, B.C.
- Community Care – Craig Pilgrim, Re/Max Elite, Edmonton