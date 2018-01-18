Re/Max Legacy recently opened in Merritt, B.C., lead by broker/owner Brad Marsh and manager Ken Magel. They also have brokerages in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Lumby, Armstrong, Mara Lake and Kamloops.

The new brokerage has four sales reps and one administrator. The office in Central Merritt was recently renovated and has the first option to expand into the space next door, should more agents come on board.

Merritt is a city in the Nicola Valley of the South Central Interior of B.C. The city of Merritt, known as the Country Music Capital of Canada, hosts the annual Merritt Mountain Music Festival. It has a display of dozens of bronzed hand prints of country music stars who have visited the city for the festival.