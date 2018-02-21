Re/Max of Western Canada, in partnership with Landcor Data Corporation, has launched a web tool that allows remax.ca visitors to look up estimated values of homes throughout British Columbia.

Consumers can visit remax.ca, type in any British Columbia address (that isn’t already listed by a real estate agent) and select the desired address from the drop-down menu. The home value estimate will appear at the top of the searched property page.

“Today’s consumers want as much access to information as possible,” says Elton Ash, regional EVP, Re/Max of Western Canada. “Anecdotally, we’ve already received a lot of positive feedback regarding the usefulness of this tool during our pilot project in Kelowna. Eventually, we hope to provide free home estimates for communities throughout the entire country.”

Re/Max Kelowna owner/managing broker Peter Kirk says the tool “gives our sales associates a huge competitive advantage. To our knowledge, there is no other real estate organization in Canada that provides this type of information on their website.

“We also see the incredible value of empowering our clients by giving them as much information about the local market as possible.”