Several Ontario Re/Max franchise owners recently took part in a conference in Vienna, which hosted the top 100 offices from the Re/Max Europe network. It has more than 2,000 offices in 32 countries.

Sales rep Richard Duggal of Re/Max Premier in Toronto, a keynote speaker at the event, provided the following information for REM.

The Elite Broker Summit was created for top Re/Max offices in Europe. It provided an intense agenda of workshops and keynote speakers.

Re/Max Europe CEO Michael Polzler, formerly of Re/Max Ontario-Atlantic Canada, opened the event by introducing the vision of Re/Max Europe. The company plans to grow to 30,000 agents over the next 18 months.

“All of you sitting here have been hand-selected thanks to your outstanding performance. You are all part of the elite group that will lead Re/Max Europe into its next stage of hyper growth,” he said.

Other speakers included Conrad Zurini, broker/owner of eight Re/Max offices in Hamilton-Burlington, as well as the master franchise owner of Re/Max London.

David Brown, VP of marketing, brand and special projects of Re/Max Integra, spoke about Out of the Box Thinking from social media.

The group also had the opportunity to network among other franchise owners from around the world and set up different referral agreements during the breaks. The group also visited the Natural History Museum in Vienna, where they dined on the last evening.

Duggal has been in the real estate industry for several years and has made presentations at many international conventions. His diverse experience has seen him reach the Re/Max Circle of Legends award, accumulating over $10 million worth of commission as an agent, in the shortest ever period.