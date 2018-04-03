A group from Re/Max Elite in Edmonton recently won praise from a manager at the Boyle Street Community Centre for their “energy and camaraderie” while cooking and serving meals at the centre.

“We are a charity located in downtown Edmonton. Since 1971, we have provided support and services to those struggling with chronic homelessness,” says Boyle Street development manager Brent Guidinger. “Re/Max Elite sponsored two phenominal meals at our community centre, both of which fed well over 400 of our clients…. In my six-plus years working at BSCS, I have rarely witnessed a group as highly engaged as Re/Max Elite. They had team members cooking lunch, with some outside in the cold serving coffee and others handing out brand new articles of winter clothing, and everyone treating our clients with a level of respect that truly went above and beyond.”

The group also donated $11,807 to the centre.