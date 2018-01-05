Ritchie Mill, a prominent landmark on the south edge of the North Saskatchewan River Valley, is the new home for Re/Max Commercial Capital, which is Edmonton’s only Re/Max commercial brokerage.

Broker/owner Scott Hughes bought the franchise in October 2015. Starting with three sales associates, the office has steadily grown, so it needed a suitable space to grow into.

Hughes explored other buildings and areas in Edmonton, but he says it was clear that Ritchie Mill’s unique style provided maximum flexibility in a historical, modernized professional space.

“The entrepreneurs that built Ritchie Mill are credited with creating the Edmonton region’s agriculture business in the 1890s. I hope to carry on their spirit. It’s a historic building that deserves its rightful place within our Edmonton heritage,” says Hughes.

“I was raised here; I raised my kids here. It means a great deal to me to be part of Edmonton’s history.”

Constructed in 1892, Ritchie Mill exemplifies early agricultural and industrial development of Alberta. It is associated with early technical innovation.

Re/Max Commercial Capital will operate on one floor of the building and is looking to lease part of the building as a retail/cafe space, with the remaining floors for office use.