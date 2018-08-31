During its fourth year of successful fundraising, the Re/Max Blue Chip Realty Family Fun Day in Yorkton, Sask. has raised $10,000 to support Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation. Thanks to a match by Canadian Pacific, Saskatchewan kids in hospital are receiving $20,000 to support healthier futures.

Through CP Has Heart, Canadian Pacific matched the total amount raised to support a dedicated pediatric cardiology space and specialized equipment in the Pediatric Outpatients Clinic, called the Frog Pod, at the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. Over the course of four years, the event proceeds total $47,272.

The first Re/Max Family Fun Day was held in 2015 with goal of raising $50,000 in five years for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, the sole Saskatchewan member of Children’s Miracle Network Canada. All funds raised stay in Saskatchewan to support local children who are taking on their toughest hospital battles.