The Re/Max balloon recently took to tethered flight with riders Peter, 86, and Diana, 84, residents of The Royal Henley Retirement Community in St. Catharines, Ont. The initiative was part of the community’s Living List program, which grants “bucket list” wishes to its residents.

Broker Bryan Grant of Re/Max Garden City helped to co-ordinate the event along with Re/Max Integra.

The Re/Max balloon is one of the most widely recognized symbols in North America. It was first seen by spectators of the Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival in 1978. In North America, there are approximately 100 Re/Max balloons engaged in promotional programs and they take thousands of people on flights each year.