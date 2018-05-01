Re/Max Action in Westmount recently was a major sponsor of a fundraising concert featuring world-renowned baritone Gino Quilico in Westmount’s iconic Victoria Hall. Serata d’Amore (Famous Love Songs) was presented to a capacity audience by The Rotary Club of Westmount, to raise funds for its Kenya Safe Water Project and other community service initiatives.

The project reduces illness and death caused by water-borne illness by providing people with a sustainable method of creating safe drinking water. Rotarians set up manufacturing facilities in Kisumu, Kenya for inexpensive solar water boilers produced by “aged out” orphans. The project also reduces the financial burden of buying cooking fuel, reduces the environmental impacts of cooking and allows girls the freedom to attend school by releasing them from hours spent carrying water from polluted sources.

“Three of our Realtors are Rotarians,” says Patricia Ciancotti, broker/owner of Re/Max Action, “and we’re proud to have helped The Rotary Club of Westmount raise over $9,000 in support of their service initiatives.”