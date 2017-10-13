Right At Home Realty has appointed broker Ray Azar as vice president, brokerage operations. Azar has more than 14 years of real estate leadership experience. He was previously senior broker/manager at Royal LePage Terrequity, one of the largest multi-branch brokerages in the GTA.

At Right At Home, he will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s brokerage operations, overseeing seven branch offices and the management teams, as well as training and career development programs, regulatory compliance and brokerage technology application development.

“Ray is a proven trainer, mentor and an experienced transactional salesperson. His real estate experience and strong technology background will facilitate the continued growth of the Right At Home Realty brand throughout the GTA,” the company says in a statement.

Right At Home Realty was founded in 2004 and now is the largest independent brokerage in Canada with more than 3,700 agents.