The Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB), the city’s largest trade association with more than 3,100 members, has elected Ralph Shaw as 2018 president. Joining him on the executive of the board is past president Rick Eisert, president elect Dwight Delahunt and vice president Deborah Burgoyne.

Shaw has been a member of the board for more than 27 years and has served on numerous task forces and committees since 2000. He was first elected to the Board of Directors in 2003.

“The advantage of taking over the presidency of the Ottawa Real Estate Board is that we have a structure based on a president elect, president and past president, which provides continuity of leadership to our membership,” he says. “It’s an efficient and organized transition.”

Joining Shaw on the Board of Directors are continuing directors David Armstrong, Dominique Milne, Andrew Ouellette, Anne Scharf and Richard Smith (chair of the Commercial Services Committee) for the second year of their two-year terms. Newly elected/appointed directors are Paolo Farago, Tim Lee, Dennis Tarrant and Penny Torontow.

“2018 is certainly going to start off with additional government interference in the financing of primary shelter for our residents,” Shaw says. He says the board “believes that home ownership should be fundamental to Canadians and will continue to try and educate our elected officials in the difference between protection and interference.”