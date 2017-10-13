RAHB teams with CMHC to present industry update event

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) will join for the first time to present Real Estate Outlook 2018.

The event at Hamilton’s Liuna Station “will inform real estate business strategies in 2018 by identifying investment opportunities, consumer housing preferences and how economic, geographic and demographic variables influence housing market trends in the greater Hamilton-Burlington area,” says the board.

“This is an excellent opportunity for members of the housing community to really dissect the latest real estate statistics in their market area and discuss what that means for the 2018 housing forecast,” says RAHB CEO George O’Neill.

The event will also feature a panel of industry experts and a presentation on the state of the Hamilton-Burlington housing market by CMHC senior market analyst Anthony Passarelli. “Housing market conditions changed significantly in the Hamilton-Burlington area mid-spring 2017,” says Passarelli. “Real Estate Outlook 2018 will highlight the market segments with the most pronounced changes in sales and prices during that time and will provide predictions for the number of housing starts, MLS sales and the average MLS price in the region for 2018. At the end of the day, I am confident that the event will demonstrate through the recently released Census data why the Greater Hamilton-Burlington area is important to your business plan.”