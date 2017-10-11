Montreal-based Prospects Software has teamed with MLSListings of Sunnyvale, Calif. to bring the MLS-Touch app to Northern California real estate professionals.

MLS-Touch is an iOS and Android native app for real estate agents, including a full search engine that allows members to search the entire MLS database including active, pending, sold and all listings status, the company says.

“We heard from many brokers, agents and MLS’s that mobile apps for real estate are good, but there’s a real need for an app with expanded functionalities,” says Charles Drouin, CEO of Prospects Software. “Our team understands that and we’ve used the input of thousands of brokers and agents across the nation to create a fantastic product that agents absolutely love and use everyday.”

The app includes a feature called Brand and Share that allows brokers and agents to build their own branded mobile app. They can use it to share listings, exchange notes on properties and chat directly with their clients.

Prospects is providing the mobile app to more than 96,000 real estate agents in California and more than 190,000 agents across North America.