By Adam Dumond

Why do corporations like Budweiser spend $5 million on a 30-second Super Bowl ad?

For one, it puts their company in front of millions of people. A video can also invoke an emotion faster than any other type of ad. Video has the best “lasting effect” (people will remember it) over every other type of marketing. Budweiser knows this and hopes the next time you’re in the beer store or at a bar, your subconscious will take over, activate your emotional response and buy.

It doesn’t stop there for the Budweiser Super Bowl commercial. People will talk about all the ads in the following weeks. The ads will appear on morning talk shows, YouTube and Facebook. People will discuss which ad was the best. This trickle-down effect magnifies the brand 10-fold.

Advertisers work all year to get this “word of mouth” or “viral” effect. The cost of $5 million for a 30-second ad can turn into $50 million of exposure value.

More than half of all product purchasing is due to word of mouth, according to entrepreneur.com. This shouldn’t be a surprise to real estate professionals. The tough part is getting the “word of mouth” to happen for you and your business.

First things first. Do you use videos for real estate? If so, great, you are among the less than 10 per cent of real estate salespeople who use video. Remember that more than 73 per cent of sellers are more likely to use a salesperson who uses video marketing.

Place your videos on YouTube and your Business Facebook and Instagram pages.

Videos of listings are the most common, but there are many other opportunities to get your videos out there. Consider doing a market report for your area. This kind of video should be statistical, with relevant information regarding your market. You can also do an “explainer video”, which explains something new or complicated to the viewer. An example would be the new mortgage rules.

Get a mortgage broker you trust with you on camera. Make sure to explain in simple, easy-to-understand terms. Or do one about insulating an attic, with a local renovation contractor.

A great video is one that shows your character and personality. Team videos, a year in review video or a charity video will all show the viewer who you are. Videos like these will surely create more awareness for your business and who knows, maybe one will go viral.

Happy video making.

By the way, a 60-second video is worth 1.8 million words.