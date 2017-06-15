Photolemur is an automatic photo enhancement tool that runs on artificial intelligence, says the software developer. It analyzes the photo and applies appropriate improvements using 12 technologies. “While it has an easy one-button interface for the user, it provides a result that can be expected from a professional photographer working on the photo in a manual photo editor. Almost one million photos have been analyzed to reach this quality of enhancement,” says the company.

Unlike photo editors, Photolemur does everything automatically. It eliminates the need for manual adjustments and hours of complex learning, says the company.

For a user, it’s as simple as drag and drop. Photolemur automatically processes a single image or multiple photos and lets users save or share the improved photo.

The company says Photolemur recognizes objects, faces, trees, sky, foliage and more; understands the type of photo (landscape, portrait, macro) and applies the appropriate fix based on its knowledge of processing hundreds of thousands of photos in the past.

It is available for Mac and PC and works on a subscription model of $5.99 per month for an annual subscription and $8 per month for a monthly subscription.