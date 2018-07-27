Peter McLean elected president of the Appraisal Institute of Canada

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) elected Peter McLean of Peterborough, Ont. as AIC’s national president for 2018/2019.

McLean first joined AIC in 1990 and received his AACI designation in 2001. He was a former regional director for the Ontario Association after serving as chair for three terms. While serving on the Ontario Association Board, he was president for two years.

He has also served on the Peterborough-Lakefield Police Services Board and served as chair for two years. He served as a governor for Fleming College for a six-year term and was board chair for three years. He continues to be involved with the national body of AIC as a board examiner and on various other committees.

McLean has practiced as a fee appraiser and mentored several candidate members who have successfully been granted their designations.

“I am honored to be the new AIC president – especially as we enter into its 80th anniversary as the preeminent professional valuation association in Canada. I plan to continue to build on its proud history and reputation as the appraisal professionals of choice within Canada.”

Joining McLean on the AIC Executive Committee are: Thomas Fox, president-elect, Saskatchewan; Darrell Thorvaldson, vice president, Manitoba; Jan Wicherek, vice president, P. E.I.; Rick Colbourne, past president, Ontario; and Keith Lancastle, CEO, non-voting member.

Members of the Board of Directors include: Michael Kirkland, Newfoundland/Labrador; Adam Dickinson, New Brunswick; Georges Semine, Quebec; Suzanne de Jong, Ontario; Edward Saxe, Ontario; Brad Brewster, Alberta; Ernie Paustian, Alberta; Dan Jones, B.C.; and Craig Barnsley, B.C.

Several awards were also presented during the 2018 AIC conference. The AIC’s highest honour, the Fellow, was awarded to three AIC designated members who have emulated AIC’s values and integrity in every facet of their career. This year’s recipients are Richard Colbourne, Michel Colgan and Raymond Bower.

President’s Citations were awarded to several of AIC’s long-standing volunteers and staff: Dan Brewer, Deana Halladay, Mike Schulkowsky, Sheila Roy and Shelley Poirier.

Top Appraiser Under 40 awards were presented to Simon Chin and Alison McGavigan.