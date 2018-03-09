Kathy Amess, broker/owner at Peak Professionals Realty in London, Ont. says 2017 was a great year for real estate, so the brokerage decided to pay it forward to the Community Coffee program at Edgar and Joe’s Café. Edgar and Joe’s is a social purpose enterprise of Goodwill Industries. It creates work and training in the hospitality industry while also helping to reduce stigma associated with mental illness and social disadvantage.

Peak Professionals bought a Community Coffee for every trade closed in 2017. That put 608 coffees “in the bank” to warm the hearts and hands of those in need. “It’s a small thing but can be a big thing to some,” says Amess.