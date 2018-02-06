The Parry Sound & Area Association of Realtors has joined The Lakelands Association of Realtors in Muskoka, Ont.

The Lakelands association now has more than 770 members.

The association says talks about the merger began last fall after Parry Sound EO Meg Camerson-Hammel announced her early retirement.

“Both associations had a common goal to minimize disruption to our Realtor members before, during and after the transition,” says Mike Stahls, president of The Lakelands. “It was sad to see Meg go after almost 30 years, but her dedication and passion will be fondly remembered by all. We are confident our new members will enjoy the suite of tools, services and professional development opportunities that The Lakelands has to offer.”

The association has rebranded itself with a new logo. “The waves in the new logo represent unity to strengthen our vast regions,” says The Lakelands in a statement. The association worked with Well Known, a local marketing agency, for its redesign.

“We wanted to simplify our logo and rebrand under a clean updated look,” says Stahls.

The Lakelands includes Realtors in the regions of the District of Parry Sound, the District Municipality of Muskoka, Haliburton County and Northern Simcoe County including the City of Orillia.