Re/Max Affiliates, Re/Max Hallmark and Re/Max Absolute in the Ottawa area recently supported the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) with a donation of $150,000. Kevin and Jacalyn Grimes of Re/Max Affiliates Realty presented the cheque to CHEO recently.

The hospital offers clinical care, research and education. It is committed to working with its various partners to help more than 500,000 children and youth from Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec, Nunavut and Northern Ontario every year.