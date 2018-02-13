The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has revamped its Annual General Meeting and Conference and this year it will span three days, focusing on development, networking and leadership skills. “This will be the only conference in Canada where you’ll learn about what’s happening in Ontario real estate from companies such as Zillow, Airbnb and Sidewalk Labs (Google),” say conference organizers.

The “REALiTY” conference, to be held at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, will include a trade show on the final day.

Keynote speaker Christy Clark, former premier of B.C., will speak on “How not to become your own worst enemy.” Rob Hahn, founder of 7DS Associates, will present Three Black Swans of Canadian Real Estate (what organized real estate could do if “something happened to change everything”).

Other speakers include Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper, Edelman Canada’s Lisa Kimmel and Steve Schmidt talking about public trust and “fake news”, and Errol Samuelson with A Look Inside Zillow.

Other topics to be covered include What is Block Chain?, Image is Everything, The Power of Live Video, and sessions on international global investments, implications of the legalization of cannabis, artificial chatbots and social media strategies.