The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) is calling for a strengthened real estate education program in its third white paper, Working Towards Excellence: A Forward Looking Plan for Real Estate Registration Education.

“Raising the professional standards of Ontario Realtors begins with improving the education that happens before becoming a licensed professional,” says Ettore Cardarelli, OREA president. “A stronger education program will better prepare salespeople for our increasingly complex real estate market and the challenges that come with helping families through the biggest purchase of their lives.”

The OREA Real Estate College was the provider of real estate licensing education since the 1950s. In 2008, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), took control over real estate education curriculum and standards. Since then, the quality of the program has fallen behind, OREA says.

The OREA Real Estate and Business Brokers Act (REBBA) Review Taskforce is asking for Realtor and public feedback on several proposals, including:

  • A college diploma or degree as registration pre-requisite
  • Tougher, more practice-based examinations
  • More in-class instruction on offer writing and presentation
  • A longer, more demanding articling period that better prepares registrants for the rigours of the marketplace, similar to other professions
  • The introduction of new specialty courses for topics such as condominiums, industrial and rural/waterfront properties

  • Brian Martindale

    I am assuming that the Review Taskforce will read REM’s comments section religiously henceforth in pursuit of learning what REM’s readership thinks about its proposals, if many take the time to chime in. Following is my take on the proposals at hand in order of presentation:
    A four-year college diploma or a three-year university degree should absolutely be the minimum real estate university admittance pre requisite. All professions require same…at an absolute minimum. This will be the first step toward producing professional Realtors. Earning a four-year diploma or a three-year degree demands of students that they apply themselves to the tasks at hand in a disciplined manner. I would go so far as to demand that at least a “B” average be achieved by students from either institutional framework. Wannabes would therefore value becoming a professional Realtor from a different perspective because they would then realize that not just anyone could become a Realtor. ORE must make becoming a Realtor something to be valued. Anything acquired for free or almost free and without much in the way of serious long-term personal effort has no intrinsic value within the minds of wannabe get-rich-quick artists who continue to decide to give real estate a try when most all else of value is out of reach for them. Yes, a few potentially good Realtors will not get a chance at the trough due to their insufficient education requirements, but life is not fair, it just is what it is. What ought to be fair, however, is what consumers can expect from the pool of professional Realtors (high quality personalities across the board) which pool, due to more stringent education requirements, will be much smaller from which to choose. Quality over quantity; that is the way to go.
    Part of every examination ought to be practice-related, “hands-on” if you will. It is one thing to regurgitate answers to questions on paper; it is quite another to put into practice—correctly—what one remembered (short-term) in a classroom setting. Doing the actual deed reinforces classroom learning. Making mistakes whilst ‘doing’ burns into the memory banks what ‘not’ to do far better than receiving a red mark on a paper exam answer. Making mistakes should be relegated to the pre-apprenticeship phase. Making mistakes whilst using the public as a communal guinea-pig whilst learning on-the-job (passing one’s self off as a professional whilst chasing commissions) is unacceptable. What the public doesn’t know ‘does’ hurt the public sometimes, and ‘sometimes’ is too many times. Real professionals don’t gamble with the public interest unless they are fraudsters who have slipped through the cracks. For these types it should be “One strike and yer out!”. The same goes for failed exam writers. Failure at the preliminary exam stage should result in a quick exit from the program. Pre-exams should be a weeding-out process, not a “Welcome to our club!” process.
    When I graduated from real estate university in 1980, I had to be able to write offers from memory, including any and all clauses regularly in use at the time. From day one on the job I could write offers off-the-cuff on the hood of my car, and I did so regularly, even in the dark at one o’clock in the morning on one occasion. I never experienced a failed offer due to incorrect wording or clause failure. This current-day business of writing open book exams is farcical in nature. If you can’t get it firmly entrenched into your head through diligent study, and then retrieved again, unassisted, under pressure… when need be…the “Yer out!” eulogy should be the clarion call.
    “A longer, more demanding articling period…similar to other professions.”?? This idea is an absolute necessity! Hells’ Bells…I served a five year articling period (aka an apprenticeship) just to earn my Steamfitter’s license! I spent more time in the classroom and on the job as a supervised apprentice in order to finally become a licensed tradesman than a Realtor spends getting licensed, struggling through the first few years masquerading as a professional, and then slowly failing until he/she quits the business and flames out…usually all within the five-year time frame that I underwent just getting my Steamfitter’s license! Duuugh!!
    The last category needs no comment from me; it’s a no-brainer.
    Good luck OREA. It’s about time that ‘you’, the powers-that-be, treat becoming a PROFESSIONAL REALTOR with the seriousness that it deserves, but more important, with the seriousness that the public deserves. After all, it’s the public that pays the freight and thence too often suffers the negative consequences of amateurs fishing at the trough. A few bad apples spoils the barrel, but too many incompetents spoils the image as well, and as within the world of politics, wherein perception is viewed as reality, within the real estate culture, ‘reality’ must beat back long-held negative perceptions.