OREA announces staff promotions

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has announced “a streamlined, more nimble leadership team pointing to a new vision for the association focused on high-impact advocacy and core member services.”

Matthew Thornton was promoted to the new position of vice president of public affairs and communications, taking the helm of the association’s government, communications, marketing and media relations functions. Thornton moves to VP after serving four years as director of government relations. In that role, he led the association to a number of high-profile government relations wins, the association says, including OREA’s successful campaign to stop the spread of the municipal land transfer tax and doubling the land transfer tax relief.

“Our goal is to make Ontario Realtors a top-tier advocacy group in Ontario,” says OREA CEO Tim Hudak. “Matt’s one of the best government relations professionals in the province. He’s been on the cutting edge of Realtors’ efforts to keep home ownership affordable for Ontario families and will be responsible for elevating OREA’s advocacy efforts.”

Hudak also announced the promotion of long-time OREA staffer Natasha Lemire-Blair to vice president of membership and technology. In that role, Lemire-Blair will oversee the association’s standard real estate forms and clauses and promoting Ontario Realtors’ access to cutting edge technology, the association says.

“OREA’s forms are the gold standard in the industry, helping hundreds of thousands of Ontarians buy and sell homes every year,” says Hudak. “Going forward, OREA will double down on core membership services like standard forms. Natasha’s wealth of experience makes her the perfect fit for that role. I’m excited to see what she can accomplish on behalf of Ontario Realtors.”