OREA adds Larissa Smit to Government Relations team

Larissa Smit has joined the Ontario Real Estate Association’s Government Relations team.

“OREA is looking to strengthen our Realtor voice at Queen’s Park by enhancing the association’s real estate and housing research capabilities. Larissa’s wealth of knowledge and experience will help OREA promote the Canadian dream of home ownership,” says Matthew Thornton, OREA’s vice president of public relations and communications.

Smit will be the manager of policy. She previously worked for Tarion Warranty Corporation as the manager of stakeholder relations and for the Ontario Legislative Assembly as a senior policy advisor. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Brock University.