By Tracy MacCharles

People across Ontario understand the importance of real estate in this province, both as an investment and as a place to live and raise their family.

This past spring, the Ontario Government presented the Ontario Fair Housing Plan as a part of the 2017 Budget. The plan outlines our government’s commitment to work with real estate professionals and consumers to review the rules governing registered real estate professionals under the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA). My ministry has committed to undertake this review in two phases.

We have just launched Phase 1 of the review by posting a consultation paper on the Ontario Regulatory Registry to get input from consumers and industry professionals on various areas of concern including important measures to address the practice of multiple representation or “double-ending”.

Phase 2, which will be a broader review of REBBA, will begin in spring 2018.

The consultation document is available online at Ontario’s Regulatory Registry for public comment until July 24. As an effective mechanism for meaningful dialogue, our consultation paper encourages feedback from all stakeholders and consumers alike.

Our government is committed to protecting consumers’ rights. As the minister responsible for REBBA, I encourage you to participate in the review and look forward to hearing from you.