By Elizabeth Wale

On Nov. 20, Ontario Realtors along with their friends, family and guests jammed the night away with former Ontario Real Estate Association president Brian Walker and his band at Jam With a Past President. The annual event is always a great night with a good crowd, but this year was extra special with a packed house in support of the 40th anniversary of the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. We’re happy to report the celebration was a success with thousands of dollars raised for local Ontario charities.

The Ontario Realtors Care Foundation works hand-in-hand with Realtor members to support local, charitable causes that benefit Ontario communities. Each year, the foundation raises and donates funds to shelter-focused organizations, empowering Realtors to give back by doing what they do best – providing shelter for all.

This year, the foundation will donate $1 million across more than 200 local organizations. During the last 40 years it has raised more than $6 million for shelter-based organizations throughout the province.

As Realtors, we know better than anyone the comfort and joy that having a home of your own brings, so raising funds for the foundation comes naturally to us. To support our mission, we host two major annual events:

Motorcycle Ride for Charity, in which motorcyclists ride together to raise awareness and funds. Anyone is welcome to support this summertime hit by pledging a rider.

Jam With a Past President, where Realtors and guests get together for a night of music and dancing.

In addition to our two major campaigns, Realtors across Ontario have kick-started their own local fundraising efforts, including Bowl-A-Thons, Christmas breakfasts, marathons, food drives and golf tournaments. These are just some examples of the great charitable work being done by Ontario Realtors.

Thanks to the involvement of thousands of Realtors, along with their friends and family, the foundation has been privileged to support many shelter-related causes and we’re looking forward to another 40 years of helping provide warmth, comfort and safety for all.

If you’d like more information about the foundation or to donate, visit realtorscareontario.ca.