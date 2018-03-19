The Ontario Collective, a group of 12 real estate boards and associations in Ontario, successfully launched the second phase of an enhanced regional MLS system and planned to complete the roll-out this month.

“We just marked our first anniversary as a collective and I am thrilled at what we’ve achieved,” says Cathy Polan, chair of the Ontario Collective Board of Governors. “After the first phase launch in October, we are extremely proud of where we stand today on this journey. All is going quite well with the Matrix platform, which provides better access to data and best-in-class tools to support Realtor members.”

Created by CoreLogic, Matrix is an MLS platform used by other real estate boards and associations in Ontario and 670,000 MLS users across North America. It will be the common data platform for more than 5,000 Realtor members in the collective once the final phase is completed.

The collective includes Bancroft and Area Association of Realtors, Kawartha Lakes Real Estate Association, London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, North Bay Real Estate Board, Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors, Peterborough and The Kawarthas Association of Realtors, Quinte & District Association of Realtors, Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound, Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors, The Lakelands Association of Realtors, Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board and Woodstock-Ingersoll and District Real Estate Board.