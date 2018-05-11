Broker/owner Marv Beer of Royal LePage Access Real Estate in Salmon Arm, B.C. is the new president of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB), succeeding Tanis Read, who will continue as past president.

“I’m excited to play a role alongside my fellow directors in OMREB’s delivery of strong advocacy, professional development and exciting new technology and tools, helping our members in their quest to deliver exceptional service to local real estate consumers,” says Beer.

Beer has worked in Alberta and B.C. He has been licensed as a Realtor since 2004 and an OMREB member for six years.

He is joined by vice president Michael Loewen, a Kelowna Realtor. Other members of the 2018/2019 OMREB Board of Directors are: Tina Cosman of Salmon Arm, Kim Heizmann and Joe Pearson of the Vernon area and Dean Desrosiers, Don Gagnon, Kent Jorgenson, Sheryl Lobsinger and Cliff Shillington of the Kelowna region.