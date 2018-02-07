The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB) recently honoured four Realtors for their commitment to charitable and community causes in each of the three regional areas served by OMREB.

“One of the highest honours OMREB can bestow on its members, the annual Realtors Care Award, now in its 12th year, is presented to individuals whose dedication to excellence has had a profound impact on the quality of life in the communities they serve,” says Tanis Read, OMREB president.

The recipients are Rob McKibbon in the Shuswap/Revelstoke Zone (Salmon Arm to Revelstoke), Darcy Griffiths and Denise Dobie in the North Zone (Predator Ridge to Enderby) and Michael Bate in the Central Zone (Peachland to Lake Country).

McKibbon’s contributions include Rotary Club, youth mentoring and raising funds for a Kenyan school lunch program. Griffith’s contributions include significant fund-raising for the Vernon Women’s Transition House, despite a cancer diagnosis.

Dobie’s charitable work included hosting a benefit dinner for the North Okanagan Hospice Society and 12 years of creating gift baskets for the Children’s Christmas Workshop. Michael Bate’s contributions include Rotary Club and working to maintain environmental trails through the Walk Around Lake Country Community and Lake Country Hiking Club.

Recipients are chosen by a group of their peers within each of the three regions OMREB serves.