Obituary: Peter King Minogue

Peter Minogue, the founder of Coldwell Banker Peter Minogue Real Estate and the owner of Morland Appraisals in North Bay, Ont. died suddenly on Dec. 18 at the age of 72.

Throughout his career he played a leadership role in real estate and economic development in the region. He served as president of the North Bay Real Estate Board and on the board of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

From 1996 to 2003 Peter was the chair of the City of North Bay Economic Development Commission. In 2001 the CNIB honoured him as their celebrity roaster. Peter was the president of Callander Bay Developments and Osprey Links Golf Course.

A multi-talented athlete, he was inducted into the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a member of the Garland Pepsis winning provincial basketball team. In curling he skipped a number of winning teams, nearly making it to the briar on more than one occasion. The Algonquin Trojans won the NDA Triple Crown in 1963-64 with Peter starring in both senior football and basketball teams. He quarterbacked local teams in the Canadian touch football finals twice.

Peter’s son Brad Minogue is the broker of record at Coldwell Banker Peter Minogue Real Estate. A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at Osprey Links club house on May 20. The family says donations in Peter’s memory to the North Bay Regional Health Centre will be gratefully acknowledged.