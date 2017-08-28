Obituary: Merv Burgard, Q.C.

Well-known real estate lawyer Merv Burgard of London, Ont. died on Aug. 7. He was 80.

Mr. Burgard was responsible for Legal Forum, an online resource launched on the Ontario Real Estate Association’s website in 1999. Realtors were invited to submit questions and over the years Mr. Burgard responded to more than 6,000 queries, along with former OREA counsel Charlotte Sloan. The Legal Forum remains one of the most popular features on the OREA website.

Mr. Burgard’s obituary says, “Merv was an avid reader, who was rarely seen without a good book in his hands. He took great pleasure in beating his wife at a game of backgammon and was a well-respected lawyer who refused to retire even up to the end. He will be remembered for his sense of humour and generous spirit.”

A tribute on OREA’s website says, “OREA mourns the passing of our dear friend and colleague Merv Burgard. Merv will be greatly missed by many‎ OREA staff, volunteers and by countless Ontario Realtors. Merv’s contributions to OREA are numerous and great and chief among them is Legal Forum.”

He leaves his wife of 53 years, Sheila; children Chris Burgard, Lisa Jenings and Cathy Adams; and granddaughter Claire Adams.