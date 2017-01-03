Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Rzepecki

Joe Rzepecki, a Realtor for more than 30 years, died on Dec. 10. While a member of the Southern Georgian Bay Real Estate Association (SGBREA), he sat on the Board of Directors many times, including six years as president.

“When SGBREA amalgamated with the former Georgian Triangle Association of Realtors (GTAR) in 2013, Joe once again stepped up and volunteered his time and expertise to the Board of Directors as well as multiple committees and task forces,” says a statement by the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors. “He treated all his colleagues with kindness and respect and represented the membership exceptionally well.”

His volunteer efforts extended beyond real estate into the community including working with FACE (Forum of Accountability in a Circle Experience) – a restorative criminal justice program dedicated to working with young offenders in the Midland/Penetanguishene area.

“Joe’s dedication and commitment to the real estate profession was remarkable and his fellow Realtors in Southern Georgian Bay are all grateful to have benefitted from his wisdom and knowledge during his many years of service. He will be sadly missed but remembered very fondly by many,” says the association.

“To quote one of our members upon hearing of his retirement in June, ‘Joe was one of the greats!’”