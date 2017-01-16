Obituary: Donna Tilley

Donna Bernice Tilley (nee White), a co-owner of Royal LePage Generation Realty in Grand Falls – Windsor, Nfld., died on Jan. 7. She was 68.

A well-known member of the Grand Falls – Windsor business community, Donna served for many years in the financial services industry with ScotiaBank. She entered the real estate field 20 years ago and was one of three broker/owners of Owen Grimes Realty (2000), which joined the Royal LePage Franchise Network in 2006 and became Royal LePage Generation Realty.

A note on the brokerage’s website says: “Donna will be deeply missed here not only by her co-workers but by a large circle of clientele. Donna was such an extraordinary person. This is truly a great loss to our company and to our community as a whole. She will be profoundly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Nevertheless, we will remember such a hardworking, kind, generous lady who was a pleasure to work with.”

She leaves her husband of 48 years, Ed Tilley, her daughters Carla Roberts (Terry) and Amanda Hunt (John), grandsons Benjamin and Alex Roberts, granddaughter Ella Hunt and many other family members.

Donations can be made to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, www.royallepage.ca/shelter or call 416-510-5750.