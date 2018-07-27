By Nina Dorion

You have successfully convinced your client to invest in staging their property for sale. It looks beautiful and the property is now ready to go on the market… but the key for a quick and successful sale also involves keeping it staged.

It is important that your client keep the property in the same condition that your professional stager has designed. The chair that is now in a new room may not be where the client imagined it, but your professional stager understands that the new placement is ideal for showing off the property.

The placement of every item is crucial when a house is staged. The buyers must be able to mentally move into “their” new home. Ensure that your clients do their best to keep the furniture arrangements as they are. If it is imperative to make a change, consult your professional stagers before making any changes. Chances are we will be able to make a change to accommodate their needs.

To help speed up a successful sale for all parties involved, reiterate to your client that it is also important for everyone in the family to follow these nine simple tips.

Make all beds everyday. Keep all toilet seats down. Make sure towels are hung properly. Make sure all crumbs are cleaned from counter tops after meals. Turn all lights on when showing and have FM radio with light music on during showings. Don’t leave dirty clothes on the floor and put all your belongings away. Keep all counter top items put away. Keep medications out of sight. Don’t cook foods with odours that will linger.

Remember, this is a short period of time to keep up a staged property. Short-term pain for long-term gain.