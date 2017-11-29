NexOne and Repree announce merger

Repree and NexOne, providers of online paperless real estate solutions, have merged operations. While both products will still be available independently, the teams of Repree and NexOne are also merging all employees across Canada.

“This is a win-win-win situation for NexOne, Repree and real estate professionals,” says NexOne CEO Maxime Vaskelis.

Brent Lauinger will take on the role as NexOne’s VP of business development. Lauinger says, “Our mission was always to drive innovation in real estate technology. Joining NexOne greatly increases our capability to do so. We are excited at this new opportunity and look forward to continued work with both existing and new clients.”

Founded in 2010, Repree Online Real Estate Business Manager offers an online solution for taking the entire buying and selling process online. NexOne is an electronic document management solution for real estate professionals. Partnering with WebForms and several Canadian real estate boards, it says it allows real estate professionals to work efficiently without using paper and save time and money.