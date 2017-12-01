New ownership at Coldwell Banker Universe Realty in Surrey

Coldwell Banker Universe Realty in Surrey, B.C. has a new leadership team.

Experienced sales reps Jay and Raj Hundal have now taken on an ownership role in the company, partnering with Jag Bhandari. They were top producers with the company before taking on their new roles as co-owners. The company has 150 sales representatives.

The new owners have also expanded their leadership team with the addition of Donna Fuller as managing broker. Fuller has more than 30 years of real estate experience in the Vancouver area, gained through roles with other major brands.