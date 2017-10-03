Century 21 Lakeland Real Estate in Lac La Biche, Alta. is under new ownership. Robert Richard has been in business in the community for decades and is now turning his attention to real estate.

“Having spent my life in a small market, I know the key to success lies with people and customer service,” Richard says. “I plan to use that knowledge and continue to build the relationships I’ve developed throughout my career to make the franchise a success.”

One of the challenges Richard sees in the market right now is that the region is heavily impacted by the oil downturn and the aftermath of the Fort McMurray wildfire. He says that is giving him time to analyze the business and develop a strategy for moving forward.

“Right now, I have five agents at Century 21 Lakeland Real Estate. I have one more joining the team in September and after that I will consider a growth strategy. There are some nearby markets that I think the business could expand to and see success.”