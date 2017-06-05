New ownership for Century 21 Assurance Realty in Kelowna

Max and Anna Carbone have purchased Century 21 Assurance Realty in Kelowna, B.C. from Myrna Park, after relocating to the Okanagan from Toronto. Park will stay on board as the managing broker as will Ken Wiebe, associate broker and co-founder. Together, they will operate as a leadership team.

“Since we arrived, we’ve spent time with Myrna, Ken, staff and our Realtors. We have seen first-hand what a great culture and system they have created,” says Max Carbone.

“Over the last couple of years, we have travelled across Canada to find the best place for us to live,” says Anna. “We considered economic conditions, the amazing outdoor activities and a great climate. For us, Kelowna has the perfect conditions for a work-life balance and is where we want to call home.”

The Century 21 Assurance team will continue its Vision 25 strategic marketing plan. It provides a marketing support system for agents including professional photography, social media co-ordination and graphic design capabilities.

Prior to moving to the Okanagan, the Carbones ran a strategic planning service that helped leaders and teams improve performance and deliver positive results. They have experience in sales, sales management and leadership in real estate, and media and finance with leading firms.

Brian Rushton, executive vice president, Century 21 Canada, says: “They have such an interesting background and the skills they bring to Kelowna will no doubt set them up on the road to success. To strengthen our brand even further, we’re pleased the former owners plan to continue with the brand for years to come.”