The Dave Hawkins Award, which is bestowed annually by the New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA), recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to their community and the real estate industry. The 2018 recipient is Lincoln Thompson, broker/owner, Royal LePage Gardiner Realty, Fredericton.

The award is particularly meaningful to Thompson because he received much guidance from Dave Hawkins in his early career.

“His personal stamp was his handshake – if he shook hands on an initiative, you knew you count on him,” says Thompson. “He was an icon in the industry and served as president of CREA and NBREA and was known as a man of utmost integrity, sincerity and knowledge and one who continuously gave back to our community.”

In his own way of giving back, Thompson has rallied his brokerage behind many Royal LePage Shelter Foundation initiatives, including raising more than $85,000 for a local women’s shelter, Women in Transition House, by organizing the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Fredericton. In addition, by hosting the Royal LePage National Garage Sale for Shelter and countless community and brokerage events, Royal LePage Gardiner Realty has brought awareness and funds to support women and children fleeing family violence.

Thompson has served as chair for the Fredericton YMCA for multiple years and was instrumental in raising awareness and support for a new YMCA building in his community. He has been a Rotary Club member, youth hockey coach and volunteer and a United Way Centre volunteer. He has also been director and treasurer for OPAL Family Services, which provides support to families who have a dependent with an intellectual disability.

Throughout his real estate career, he has served as a director and volunteer for the Fredericton Real Estate Board and NBREA. He is also an active member of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce. He is broker/owner of a multiple award-winning brokerage and was an early leader and proponent of technology in Fredericton real estate.

“I’ve been involved in many organizations over the years and contribute my time solely to help make our community a better place. But this award exceeds any expectation of recognition I could have imagined and I’m completely humbled to accept it,” says Thompson.