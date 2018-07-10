Nettie Hendricks, a sales rep with Century 21 Summit Realty, was recently awarded the 2018 Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) Realtor of the Year –TWH Saunders Memorial Award for her outstanding contribution to the real estate industry.

“Nettie exemplifies the values of this award,” says Karalee Foat-Barrett, broker and owner of Century 21 Summit Realty in Calgary. “Her contribution to the community, her dedication to real estate and our brokerage speaks to her character. In numerous letters of recommendation for the award, her clients noted that she was not only their real estate professional but also a friend. She is modest and I have been blessed to witness her generous contribution to the lives of others.”

Hendricks is known for her philanthropy and compassion for others in and outside the office. “When we seize opportunities to help others, we inadvertently are creating a role model of ourselves, which then becomes a beacon of hope and direction for others,” she says.