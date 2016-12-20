The Nature of Real Estate (NoRE) and the Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) have formed an initiative to align their advanced education certifications for real estate professionals. The partnership will promote advanced education leading to professional accreditations, including the Fellow of Real Estate Institute (FRI) and the Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCNE) designations.

MCNE is offered exclusively through NoRE. The FRI designation is offered exclusively through REIC. The program enhances knowledge and skills in legal and regulatory issues, communication, advanced negotiation techniques and professional ethics.

Participants who take two of three courses leading to the MCNE certification can use them as an equivalency to the REIC Consumer Behaviour and Negotiation course, a requirement for the FRI designation.

“We know there will be an incredible multiplier effect on building a culture of professionalism, ethics and skills development,” says Suze Cumming, The Nature of Real Estate’s founder and professional certified coach.

“Real estate is a relationship business, whether you are dealing with consumers or colleagues,” says Gareth Jones, vice president, corporate development for REIC. “Our partnership with the Nature of Real Estate will further advance professional education, leadership skills, high business standards and ethics in our industry.”